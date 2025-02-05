Haggerty and No. 17 Memphis host Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-13, 3-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-4, 8-1 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-13, 3-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-4, 8-1 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -18; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Memphis faces Tulsa after PJ Haggerty scored 26 points in Memphis’ 86-83 win against the Rice Owls.

The Tigers are 8-2 in home games. Memphis is ninth in the AAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Haggerty averaging 4.5.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-6 in AAC play. Tulsa ranks fifth in the AAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Dwon Odom averaging 5.1.

Memphis makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Tulsa has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Tulsa averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Memphis allows.

The Tigers and Golden Hurricane meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Haggerty is averaging 21.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Odom is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.6 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

