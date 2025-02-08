Haggerty and No. 17 Memphis host Temple

Temple Owls (14-9, 6-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (19-4, 9-1 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Temple Owls (14-9, 6-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (19-4, 9-1 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Memphis hosts Temple after PJ Haggerty scored 23 points in Memphis’ 83-71 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Tigers have gone 9-2 at home. Memphis ranks fifth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Owls are 6-4 against conference opponents. Temple has a 5-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Memphis scores 79.0 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 77.9 Temple gives up. Temple scores 7.9 more points per game (80.7) than Memphis gives up to opponents (72.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Colby Rogers is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 22.1 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Zion Stanford is shooting 51.0% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 83.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.