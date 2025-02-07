Hadley and Louisville host Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (5-17, 1-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (17-6, 10-2 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville…

Miami Hurricanes (5-17, 1-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (17-6, 10-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces Miami (FL) after J’Vonne Hadley scored 22 points in Louisville’s 84-58 win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Cardinals are 9-3 in home games. Louisville is fourth in the ACC scoring 78.8 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Hurricanes have gone 1-10 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Louisville is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 49.6% Miami (FL) allows to opponents. Miami (FL) averages 5.8 more points per game (74.9) than Louisville gives up (69.1).

The Cardinals and Hurricanes match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 15 points, 6.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cardinals. Hadley is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Matthew Cleveland is shooting 52.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Hurricanes. Austin Swartz is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 79.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 70.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

