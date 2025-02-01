Hackerott leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Texas A&M-CC after 22-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-10, 3-7 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-12, 5-6 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-10, 3-7 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-12, 5-6 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces Texas A&M-CC after Kade Hackerott scored 22 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 73-66 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Vaqueros are 7-4 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 4-8 record against teams above .500.

The Islanders are 3-7 in conference games. Texas A&M-CC ranks fourth in the Southland with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Paige Allen averaging 6.4.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 37.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (33.7%). Texas A&M-CC averages 61.9 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 63.8 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The Vaqueros and Islanders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hackerott is averaging 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 12.1 points and 15.5 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the past 10 games.

Jaeda Whitner is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 4.9 points. Allen is averaging 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 56.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Islanders: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.