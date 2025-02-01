Gwath and San Diego State host Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (11-10, 4-6 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-5, 7-3 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Wyoming Cowboys (11-10, 4-6 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-5, 7-3 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -14; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays Wyoming after Magoon Gwath scored 24 points in San Diego State’s 71-68 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aztecs are 7-3 on their home court. San Diego State ranks eighth in the MWC with 13.0 assists per game led by Nicholas Boyd averaging 3.6.

The Cowboys are 4-6 in MWC play. Wyoming gives up 70.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

San Diego State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 6.2 more points per game (69.2) than San Diego State gives up (63.0).

The Aztecs and Cowboys face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Byrd is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Aztecs. Boyd is averaging 10.8 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Obi Agbim averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc. Dontaie Allen is shooting 44.3% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

