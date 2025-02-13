Guinyard scores 23, UT Martin defeats SIU-Edwardsville 76-71

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Tarence Guinyard had 23 points in UT Martin’s 76-71 victory over SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday night. Guinyard…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Tarence Guinyard had 23 points in UT Martin’s 76-71 victory over SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday night.

Guinyard shot 8 for 20 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Skyhawks (11-15, 7-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Matija Zuzic added 12 points and five rebounds. Josue Grullon had 11 points.

The Cougars (17-9, 10-5) were led in scoring by Ring Malith, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Brian Taylor II added 16 points, five assists and three steals for SIU-Edwardsville. Ray’Sean Taylor had eight points, seven assists and two steals.

Both teams play on Saturday. UT Martin visits Eastern Illinois and SIU-Edwardsville hosts Tennessee State.

