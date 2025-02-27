Guinyard scores 17, UT Martin beats Southern Indiana 79-63

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tarence Guinyard had 17 points in UT Martin’s 79-63 win over Southern Indiana on Thursday night.…

Guinyard also contributed six rebounds for the Skyhawks (13-17, 9-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Andrija Bukumirovic added 15 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. Matija Zuzic had 13 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Jayland Randall led the Screaming Eagles (10-19, 5-14) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three steals. Stephen Olowoniyi added 13 points and three blocks for Southern Indiana. Ryan Hall also recorded 11 points and two steals.

Both teams play again on Saturday. UT Martin hosts Morehead State to conclude the regular season and Southern Indiana travels to play Tennessee State.

