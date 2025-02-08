Grossman, Eastern Washington Eagles take on the Portland State Vikings

Eastern Washington Eagles (8-15, 4-7 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-15, 1-9 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (8-15, 4-7 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-15, 1-9 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits Portland State in Big Sky action Saturday.

The Vikings are 3-8 on their home court. Portland State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 4-7 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington leads the Big Sky with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kourtney Grossman averaging 2.3.

Portland State is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 39.8% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Portland State allows.

The Vikings and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald is averaging 11.8 points for the Vikings. Kyleigh Brown is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

Peyton Howard is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Grossman is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 1-9, averaging 55.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

