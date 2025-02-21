Griffin and Arkansas State host Coastal Carolina

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-9, 13-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (20-6, 10-5 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-9, 13-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (20-6, 10-5 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits Coastal Carolina after Anna Griffin scored 23 points in Arkansas State’s 95-88 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Chanticleers are 12-1 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Wolves are 13-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Coastal Carolina averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State averages 9.0 more points per game (72.7) than Coastal Carolina allows (63.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Brooks is averaging 14.2 points and 2.5 steals for the Chanticleers. Alancia Ramsey is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Zyion Shannon is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.