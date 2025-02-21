Gregory leads South Carolina Upstate against Charleston Southern after 27-point showing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-23, 1-12 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-19, 6-8 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-23, 1-12 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-19, 6-8 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits Charleston Southern after Karmani Gregory scored 27 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 96-87 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 7-4 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks second in the Big South with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Taje’ Kelly averaging 6.5.

The Spartans are 1-12 against conference opponents. South Carolina Upstate has a 4-15 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Charleston Southern’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 47.8% shooting opponents of Charleston Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly is scoring 20.7 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Buccaneers. Daylen Berry is averaging 15.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Mister Dean is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Carmelo Adkins is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Spartans: 0-10, averaging 76.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.