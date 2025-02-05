Gregory and Middle Tennessee host Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-11, 3-6 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (16-6, 8-1 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-11, 3-6 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (16-6, 8-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays Jacksonville State after Jalynn Gregory scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee’s 64-42 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Raiders have gone 8-0 at home. Middle Tennessee scores 65.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-6 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

Middle Tennessee scores 65.6 points, 6.4 more per game than the 59.2 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Mia Scott is averaging 15.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Raiders. Gregory is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Samiya Steele is averaging 5.5 points for the Gamecocks. Bre’anna Rhodes is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 63.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 59.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

