Green scores 18 as Holy Cross downs Boston University 72-52

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Max Green had 18 points in Holy Cross’ 72-52 win over Boston University on Saturday.

Green added five assists for the Crusaders (12-13, 4-8 Patriot League). DeAndre Williams added 16 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Caleb Kenney shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Terriers (12-13, 6-6) were led by Azmar Abdullah, who recorded 14 points. Michael McNair added 13 points for Boston University. Malcolm Chimezie also put up six points.

Holy Cross took the lead with 14:04 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 35-27 at halftime, with Green racking up 10 points. Holy Cross extended its lead to 66-46 during the second half, fueled by a 15-2 scoring run. Williams scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

