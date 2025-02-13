Green Bay visits Oakland following Smith’s 25-point outing

Green Bay Phoenix (21-5, 14-1 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-15, 6-8 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Green Bay Phoenix (21-5, 14-1 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-15, 6-8 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts Green Bay after Macy Smith scored 25 points in Oakland’s 79-58 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Golden Grizzlies are 4-4 on their home court. Oakland is 3-12 against opponents over .500.

The Phoenix are 14-1 in Horizon play. Green Bay ranks seventh in the Horizon with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Natalie McNeal averaging 5.0.

Oakland is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 38.9% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Oakland allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddy Skorupski is averaging 16.7 points, 3.1 assists and 3.1 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Smith is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

McNeal is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Phoenix. Cassie Schiltz is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 58.3 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 68.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.