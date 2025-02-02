Green Bay visits Davidson and IU Indianapolis

Green Bay Phoenix (18-5, 11-1 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-16, 4-8 Horizon) Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts Green Bay after Katie Davidson scored 24 points in IU Indianapolis’ 66-62 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Jaguars have gone 4-4 at home. IU Indianapolis is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

The Phoenix are 11-1 in conference play. Green Bay ranks third in the Horizon shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

IU Indianapolis’ average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Green Bay allows. Green Bay has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 44.2% shooting opponents of IU Indianapolis have averaged.

The Jaguars and Phoenix match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azyah Newson-Cole is averaging 5.9 points for the Jaguars. Davidson is averaging 13.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games.

Natalie McNeal is scoring 14.3 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Phoenix. Callie Genke is averaging 11.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 69.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

