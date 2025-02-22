Green Bay plays Youngstown State following Hall’s 29-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (3-25, 1-16 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (18-11, 12-6 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Green Bay Phoenix (3-25, 1-16 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (18-11, 12-6 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits Youngstown State after Marcus Hall scored 29 points in Green Bay’s 94-85 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Penguins are 8-5 on their home court. Youngstown State has an 8-9 record against teams over .500.

The Phoenix are 1-16 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay ranks fifth in the Horizon League shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Youngstown State scores 77.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 79.8 Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Youngstown State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juwan Maxey averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. EJ Farmer is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games.

Hall is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 13.5 points. Jeremiah Johnson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 68.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

