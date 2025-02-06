Green Bay plays Youngstown State, aims for 8th straight home win

Youngstown State Penguins (9-13, 4-8 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (19-5, 12-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Youngstown State Penguins (9-13, 4-8 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (19-5, 12-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Phoenix take on Youngstown State.

The Phoenix have gone 9-2 at home. Green Bay has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Penguins are 4-8 in Horizon play. Youngstown State is third in the Horizon with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Sophia Gregory averaging 7.4.

Green Bay averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 59.2 points per game, 1.6 more than the 57.6 Green Bay gives up to opponents.

The Phoenix and Penguins square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Kondrakiewicz is averaging 8.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Phoenix. Cassie Schiltz is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jewel Watkins is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 14.5 points. Gregory is averaging 10.2 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 70.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points per game.

Penguins: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

