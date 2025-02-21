Green Bay hosts Peppler and Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (8-21, 5-13 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (24-5, 17-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Milwaukee Panthers (8-21, 5-13 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (24-5, 17-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays Green Bay after Kamy Peppler scored 26 points in Milwaukee’s 77-70 win against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Phoenix have gone 11-2 in home games. Green Bay is the best team in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 55.8 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Panthers are 5-13 in Horizon play. Milwaukee is 1-14 against opponents over .500.

Green Bay makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Milwaukee has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Milwaukee has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The Phoenix and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassie Schiltz is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging nine points. Natalie McNeal is shooting 42.2% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

Kacee Baumhower is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Peppler is averaging 11.5 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 68.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.8 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.