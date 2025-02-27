Green Bay beats Detroit Mercy 76-71

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jeremiah Johnson scored 20 points as Green Bay beat Detroit Mercy 76-71 on Thursday night.…

Johnson shot 6 of 8 from the field and 7 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Phoenix (4-26, 2-17 Horizon League). Marcus Hall scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 12 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Ben Tweedy had 13 points and shot 3 of 11 from the field and 7 for 7 from the foul line.

The Titans (8-22, 4-15) were led in scoring by TJ Nadeau, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Detroit Mercy also got 11 points and two steals from Orlando Lovejoy. Mak Manciel also had 10 points. The Titans extended their losing streak to six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

