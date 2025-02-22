Grayson leads Southern Miss against Texas State after 22-point game

Southern Miss Eagles (9-18, 4-11 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (11-15, 5-10 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3…

Southern Miss Eagles (9-18, 4-11 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (11-15, 5-10 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays Texas State after Melyia Grayson scored 22 points in Southern Miss’ 66-57 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Bobcats are 4-10 on their home court. Texas State is seventh in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Eagles are 4-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Texas State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 61.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 66.1 Texas State gives up.

The Bobcats and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Foster is averaging 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Ja’Mia Harris is averaging 10.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games.

Bre Sutton is averaging 6.9 points and 2.4 steals for the Eagles. Grayson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 54.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

