Grayson and the Southern Miss Eagles take on conference foe South Alabama

Southern Miss Eagles (9-17, 4-10 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (5-20, 1-13 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Southern Miss Eagles (9-17, 4-10 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (5-20, 1-13 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Melyia Grayson and Southern Miss take on Daniela Gonzalez and South Alabama in Sun Belt action Wednesday.

The Jaguars are 3-6 on their home court. South Alabama averages 19.6 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles are 4-10 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

South Alabama’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.5 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 61.5 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 75.1 South Alabama allows.

The Jaguars and Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Leggett is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Jaguars. Gonzalez is averaging 9.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bre Sutton is averaging seven points and 2.4 steals for the Eagles. Grayson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 63.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 54.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.