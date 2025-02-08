Gray scores 20 as Nicholls State defeats East Texas A&M 81-65

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Michael Gray Jr.’s 20 points helped Nicholls State defeat East Texas A&M 81-65 on Saturday night.…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Michael Gray Jr.’s 20 points helped Nicholls State defeat East Texas A&M 81-65 on Saturday night.

Gray added eight rebounds for the Colonels (15-9, 9-4 Southland Conference). Sincere Malone scored 14 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and added five rebounds. Robert Brown III went 5 of 13 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Scooter Williams Jr. led the way for the Lions (3-21, 1-12) with 22 points and six assists. KC Ugwuakazi added 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for East Texas A&M.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Nicholls State hosts Northwestern State and East Texas A&M plays McNeese on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.