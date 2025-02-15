Gray and No. 20 Oklahoma State host BYU

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-4, 10-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (12-12, 3-10 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-4, 10-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (12-12, 3-10 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Oklahoma State faces BYU after Micah Gray scored 20 points in Oklahoma State’s 83-64 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cougars are 7-5 in home games. BYU is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Cowgirls are 10-3 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is fourth in the Big 12 giving up 58.5 points while holding opponents to 35.5% shooting.

BYU makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (35.5%). Oklahoma State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game BYU allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cougars. Emma Calvert is averaging 13.2 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gray averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Stailee Heard is averaging 20.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

