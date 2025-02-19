Graves, Thomas lead Charlotte to 78-72 OT win over Temple

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nik Graves scored 23 points, Robert Braswell and Jaehshon Thomas each had five points in overtime,…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nik Graves scored 23 points, Robert Braswell and Jaehshon Thomas each had five points in overtime, and Charlotte knocked off Temple 78-72 on Wednesday.

Graves added six assists for the 49ers (10-17, 3-11 American Athletic Conference). Giancarlo Rosado scored 15 points while going 5 of 7 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Braswell shot 3 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Zion Stanford led the Owls (14-13, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Aiden Tobiason added 14 points and Steve Settle had 11.

Rosado led Charlotte with nine second-half points, including a tying dunk with 26.8 seconds remaining.

Charlotte’s next game is Wednesday against Tulane on the road. Temple visits UAB on Sunday.

