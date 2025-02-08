Grant scores 18 in Jackson State’s 92-44 victory against Mississippi Valley State

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shannon Grant had 18 points in Jackson State’s 92-44 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shannon Grant had 18 points in Jackson State’s 92-44 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday night.

Grant shot 7 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (7-16, 7-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Juan Reyna scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Dorian McMillian shot 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Delta Devils (3-20, 1-9) were led in scoring by Johnathan Pace, who finished with seven points. Moses Horne added seven points for Mississippi Valley State. Donovan Sanders also had seven points.

Both teams play again on Monday. Jackson State hosts UAPB and Mississippi Valley State travels to play Alcorn State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.