Grand Canyon visits White and Utah Valley

Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-2, 7-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (13-6, 5-2 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-2, 7-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (13-6, 5-2 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays Grand Canyon after Tahlia White scored 23 points in Utah Valley’s 99-55 victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Wolverines are 8-1 in home games. Utah Valley ranks third in the WAC in team defense, giving up 59.1 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Antelopes are 7-0 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon ranks eighth in the WAC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Laura Erikstrup averaging 7.1.

Utah Valley scores 65.7 points, 8.8 more per game than the 56.9 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon has shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

The Wolverines and Antelopes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is scoring 10.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wolverines. Ally Criddle is averaging 7.2 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Erikstrup is averaging 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Antelopes. Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 62.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 13.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 79.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 14.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.