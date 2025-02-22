Grand Canyon hosts Cal Baptist after Daniels’ 36-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (13-12, 6-5 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-6, 9-2 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Cal Baptist Lancers (13-12, 6-5 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-6, 9-2 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -10.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Grand Canyon after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 36 points in Cal Baptist’s 86-83 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Antelopes are 13-1 on their home court. Grand Canyon is second in the WAC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Duke Brennan averaging 6.0.

The Lancers have gone 6-5 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

Grand Canyon scores 78.6 points, 6.4 more per game than the 72.2 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 5.4 more points per game (73.9) than Grand Canyon gives up to opponents (68.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 14.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daniels is scoring 20.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lancers. AJ Braun is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.