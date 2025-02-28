Grand Canyon faces Seattle U on 4-game win streak

Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-6, 11-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (11-16, 6-7 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-6, 11-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (11-16, 6-7 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon seeks to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Seattle U.

The Redhawks have gone 9-4 at home. Seattle U ranks sixth in the WAC in rebounding with 31.1 rebounds. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe paces the Redhawks with 9.7 boards.

The Antelopes are 11-2 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon is second in the WAC with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Duke Brennan averaging 9.3.

Seattle U’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Moncrieffe is shooting 55.4% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Rayshon Harrison averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. JaKobe Coles is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

