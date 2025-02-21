Grand Canyon aims for 25th victory this season in matchup with Cal Baptist

Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-2, 11-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-15, 7-4 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-2, 11-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-15, 7-4 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Antelopes play the Cal Baptist.

The Lancers have gone 4-7 in home games. Cal Baptist has a 5-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Antelopes are 11-0 in WAC play. Grand Canyon averages 17.5 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Trinity San Antonio with 5.5.

Cal Baptist scores 65.2 points, 7.5 more per game than the 57.7 Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon has shot at a 49.6% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

The Lancers and Antelopes square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Schmidt is averaging 14 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Lancers. Khloe Lemon is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

San Antonio is averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Antelopes. Laura Erikstrup is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 77.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 13.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.