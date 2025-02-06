Grambling visits Wilson and Alabama A&M

Grambling Tigers (8-12, 5-4 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-7, 7-2 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (8-12, 5-4 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-7, 7-2 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays Grambling after Alisha Wilson scored 20 points in Alabama A&M’s 58-54 win against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-3 in home games. Alabama A&M is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 5-4 against conference opponents. Grambling ranks third in the SWAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Phillip averaging 4.4.

Alabama A&M scores 64.0 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 69.3 Grambling allows. Grambling averages 6.3 more points per game (68.3) than Alabama A&M gives up (62.0).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Wilson is averaging 13.0 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kahia Warmsley is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 steals. Lydia Freeman is averaging 9.6 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 14.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.