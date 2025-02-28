Grambling visits Florida A&M after Young’s 31-point showing

Grambling Tigers (9-18, 6-8 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (12-14, 9-6 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (9-18, 6-8 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (12-14, 9-6 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on Grambling after Sterling Young scored 31 points in Florida A&M’s 77-66 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Rattlers are 8-2 in home games. Florida A&M is seventh in the SWAC scoring 71.8 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Tigers are 6-8 against SWAC opponents. Grambling has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Florida A&M is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of Florida A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roderick Coffee III is averaging 4.6 points for the Rattlers. Young is averaging 18.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games.

Kintavious Dozier is averaging 11.8 points for the Tigers. Chilaydrien Newton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

