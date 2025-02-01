Grambling takes on Jackson State in conference matchup

Jackson State Tigers (5-15, 5-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (6-14, 3-4 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Jackson State Tigers (5-15, 5-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (6-14, 3-4 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces Grambling in SWAC action Saturday.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 4-2 in home games. Grambling is sixth in the SWAC with 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Mikale Stevenson averaging 6.0.

The Jackson State Tigers are 5-2 against conference opponents. Jackson State gives up 81.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.6 points per game.

Grambling scores 68.6 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 81.0 Jackson State allows. Jackson State’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Grambling has given up to its opponents (43.3%).

The Grambling Tigers and Jackson State Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antwan Barnett is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Grambling Tigers. Ernest Ross is averaging 11.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games.

Jayme Mitchell is shooting 36.8% and averaging 11.1 points for the Jackson State Tigers. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.