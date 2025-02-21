Grambling plays Southern, seeks 4th straight win

Southern Jaguars (13-13, 11-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (11-13, 8-5 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling…

Southern Jaguars (13-13, 11-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (11-13, 8-5 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Southern.

The Tigers are 6-2 in home games. Grambling is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jaguars are 11-2 against SWAC opponents. Southern has a 2-9 record against teams over .500.

Grambling is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Grambling allows.

The Tigers and Jaguars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahia Warmsley averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. Lydia Freeman is averaging 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Aniya Gourdine is averaging 12.5 points and 2.4 steals for the Jaguars. Soniyah Reed is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 62.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 13.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.