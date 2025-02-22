Grambling hosts Southern after Jacobs’ 20-point game

Southern Jaguars (17-9, 12-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (9-17, 6-7 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (17-9, 12-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (9-17, 6-7 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces Grambling after Michael Jacobs scored 20 points in Southern’s 66-57 win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 5-5 at home. Grambling gives up 68.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Jaguars have gone 12-1 against SWAC opponents. Southern leads the SWAC scoring 76.2 points per game while shooting 44.0%.

Grambling’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Southern allows. Southern has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Grambling have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Tigers. Mikale Stevenson is averaging 11.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games.

Jacobs is scoring 10.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Jaguars. Cam Amboree is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

