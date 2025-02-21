Grambling hosts Jacobs and Southern

Southern Jaguars (17-9, 12-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (9-17, 6-7 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern Jaguars (17-9, 12-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (9-17, 6-7 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Grambling after Michael Jacobs scored 20 points in Southern’s 66-57 win over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Tigers are 5-5 on their home court. Grambling is 7-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jaguars are 12-1 against SWAC opponents. Southern ranks second in the SWAC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Damariee Jones averaging 2.3.

Grambling scores 67.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 68.9 Southern gives up. Southern scores 7.5 more points per game (76.2) than Grambling gives up (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.9 points. Mikale Stevenson is averaging 11.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Jordan Johnson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc. Jacobs is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

