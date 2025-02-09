Grambling faces Alabama A&M following Dozier’s 30-point showing

Grambling Tigers (7-16, 4-6 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-16, 3-7 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (7-16, 4-6 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-16, 3-7 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits Alabama A&M after Kintavious Dozier scored 30 points in Grambling’s 77-67 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-7 at home. Alabama A&M gives up 81.7 points and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 4-6 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

Alabama A&M averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Grambling allows. Grambling averages 67.5 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 81.7 Alabama A&M gives up to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Tigers face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Moodie is averaging 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and two blocks for the Bulldogs. Anthony Bryant is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mikale Stevenson is averaging 11 points, four assists and two steals for the Tigers. Dozier is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.