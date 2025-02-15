Gorosito, Pearson lead Ball State to 89-83 OT win over Northern Illinois

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Juanse Gorosito scored 24 points and Mickey Pearson Jr. added five in overtime as Ball State…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Juanse Gorosito scored 24 points and Mickey Pearson Jr. added five in overtime as Ball State defeated Northern Illinois 89-83 on Saturday.

Gorosito also added seven rebounds for the Cardinals (13-12, 6-6 Mid-American Conference). Pearson added 15 points while shooting 2 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Jeremiah Hernandez finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Quentin Jones led the way for the Huskies (5-20, 1-11) with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists. James Dent Jr. added 20 points for Northern Illinois. Tsvet Sotirov finished with 14 points. The Huskies prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

Jones made a made of free throws with a second left to force overtime tied 76-all.

Hernandez put up 10 points in the first half for Ball State, who led 38-20 at the break. Ball State was outscored by 18 points in the second half. Pearson shot 1 of 1 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line in the extra period.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Ball State visits Toledo and Northern Illinois travels to play Akron.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

