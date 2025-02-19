Gordon leads Florida State against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-16, 3-11 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (20-6, 10-4 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-16, 3-11 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (20-6, 10-4 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Pittsburgh after O’Mariah Gordon scored 34 points in Florida State’s 83-82 win against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Seminoles are 12-2 in home games. Florida State is second in the ACC with 39.8 points per game in the paint led by Ta’Niya Latson averaging 12.4.

The Panthers are 3-11 in ACC play. Pittsburgh gives up 66.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

Florida State scores 90.8 points, 23.9 more per game than the 66.9 Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 62.2 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 71.9 Florida State gives up to opponents.

The Seminoles and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latson is averaging 26.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Seminoles. Sydney Bowles is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Khadija Faye is shooting 49.5% and averaging 18.4 points for the Panthers. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.