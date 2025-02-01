Goode scores 23, IU Indianapolis knocks off Youngstown State 84-79

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — DeSean Goode’s 23 points helped IU Indianapolis defeat Youngstown State 84-79 on Saturday. Goode had eight…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — DeSean Goode’s 23 points helped IU Indianapolis defeat Youngstown State 84-79 on Saturday.

Goode had eight rebounds for the Jaguars (8-16, 4-9 Horizon League). Paul Zilinskas shot 7 for 17 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 20 points. Jarvis Walker had 18 points and shot 7 of 16 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

EJ Farmer led the Penguins (14-10, 8-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds. Cris Carroll added 17 points and three steals for Youngstown State. Nico Galette had 16 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

