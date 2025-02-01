Live Radio
Gonzalez and the South Alabama Jaguars visit conference foe Arkansas State

The Associated Press

February 1, 2025, 3:42 AM

South Alabama Jaguars (4-16, 0-9 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-7, 9-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Daniela Gonzalez and South Alabama take on Zyion Shannon and Arkansas State in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Red Wolves have gone 8-1 in home games. Arkansas State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 34.9 rebounds. Wynter Rogers leads the Red Wolves with 6.2 boards.

The Jaguars have gone 0-9 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is 2-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Arkansas State scores 70.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 74.0 South Alabama allows. South Alabama’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Arkansas State has allowed to its opponents (40.5%).

The Red Wolves and Jaguars meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crislyn Rose is averaging 8.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Red Wolves. Shannon is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Amyria Walker is shooting 36.5% and averaging 11.5 points for the Jaguars. Gonzalez is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 60.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

