Gonzaga wins 88-77 over San Francisco

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 18 points in Gonzaga’s 88-77 win against San Francisco on Thursday night.

Ike also had 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (19-7, 10-3 West Coast Conference). Ryan Nembhard also scored 18 points while going 8 of 15 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and added 12 assists. Michael Ajayi shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Malik Thomas led the way for the Dons (20-7, 10-4) with 25 points. Ryan Beasley added 16 points and two steals for San Francisco. Tyrone Riley IV also had 11 points and six rebounds.

Gonzaga was tied with San Francisco at the half, 38-38, with Nembhard (10 points) its high scorer before the break. Ben Gregg’s layup 12 seconds into the second half gave Gonzaga the lead for good at 40-38.

Both teams next play Saturday. Gonzaga hosts Pepperdine and San Francisco takes on San Diego on the road.

