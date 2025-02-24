Gonzaga visits Santa Clara after Stewart’s 22-point showing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-8, 12-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (19-10, 11-5 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-8, 12-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (19-10, 11-5 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays Gonzaga after Carlos Stewart scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 109-79 victory against the Washington State Cougars.

The Broncos are 11-3 in home games. Santa Clara is sixth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.1 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-4 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is second in college basketball scoring 87.1 points per game while shooting 49.9%.

Santa Clara averages 81.1 points, 11.4 more per game than the 69.7 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga has shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Broncos. Stewart is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Graham Ike is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.