Gonzaga visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Ejim’s 23-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-8, 10-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-10, 7-5 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Yvonne Ejim scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 68-64 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Gaels have gone 5-4 in home games.

The Bulldogs are 10-2 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 63.0 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 65.9 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Johnson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 12.5 points for the Gaels. Emily Foy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ejim is averaging 21.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

