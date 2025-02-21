Gonzaga takes home win streak into matchup with San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (12-14, 9-8 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-8, 15-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (12-14, 9-8 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-8, 15-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs take on San Francisco.

The Bulldogs are 12-2 on their home court.

The Dons are 9-8 in conference games. San Francisco is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco has shot at a 38.6% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Dons match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Turner is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 assists. Yvonne Ejim is shooting 51.1% and averaging 23.3 points over the past 10 games.

Freja Werth is averaging 15.9 points and six rebounds for the Dons. Luana Leite is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 68.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Dons: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.