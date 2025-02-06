Gonzaga hosts Loyola Marymount following Ike’s 24-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (14-8, 6-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-7, 7-3 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Loyola Marymount Lions (14-8, 6-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-7, 7-3 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -21.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts Loyola Marymount after Graham Ike scored 24 points in Gonzaga’s 62-58 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 on their home court. Gonzaga is second in college basketball with 43.3 points in the paint led by Ike averaging 11.0.

The Lions are 6-4 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount ranks eighth in the WCC scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Caleb Stone-Carrawell averaging 6.0.

Gonzaga averages 88.2 points, 18.7 more per game than the 69.5 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount averages 71.3 points per game, 0.1 more than the 71.2 Gonzaga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is scoring 17.6 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Khalif Battle is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Stone-Carrawell is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lions. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 89.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

