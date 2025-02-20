Gonzaga faces Saint Mary’s (CA), seeks 14th straight win

Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-12, 9-7 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-8, 14-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-12, 9-7 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-8, 14-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga heads into a matchup with Saint Mary’s (CA) as winners of 13 games in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-2 in home games. Gonzaga ranks seventh in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Gaels have gone 9-7 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Gonzaga makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 62.8 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 65.3 Gonzaga allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yvonne Ejim is scoring 21.6 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 14.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Johnson is averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals for the Gaels. Maia Jones is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 69.4 points, 38.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

