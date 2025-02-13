Gonzaga faces Oregon State on 11-game win streak

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-8, 12-2 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (13-13, 9-6 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-8, 12-2 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (13-13, 9-6 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga seeks to continue its 11-game win streak with a victory over Oregon State.

The Beavers have gone 6-3 in home games. Oregon State ranks sixth in the WCC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kelsey Rees averaging 2.9.

The Bulldogs are 12-2 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Yvonne Ejim averaging 3.2.

Oregon State averages 62.2 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 65.7 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Oregon State allows.

The Beavers and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rees is scoring 13.0 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Beavers. AJ Marotte is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Allie Turner is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 assists. Ejim is averaging 22.3 points and 10.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 71.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.