Gonsalves leads Utah Tech against Cal Baptist after 24-point performance

Cal Baptist Lancers (13-14, 6-7 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-22, 2-11 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (13-14, 6-7 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-22, 2-11 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech plays Cal Baptist after Noa Gonsalves scored 24 points in Utah Tech’s 82-75 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers are 5-6 on their home court. Utah Tech has a 2-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Lancers are 6-7 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist leads the WAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kendal Coleman averaging 2.7.

Utah Tech averages 70.9 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 71.9 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Utah Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonsalves is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 14.7 points. Beon Riley is shooting 44.3% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 20 points and 3.2 assists for the Lancers. Coleman is averaging 10.7 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 72.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.