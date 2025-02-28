Givon leads Robert Morris against Wright State after 20-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (13-15, 9-10 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (9-20, 7-12 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Robert Morris Colonials (13-15, 9-10 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (9-20, 7-12 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits Wright State after Noa Givon scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 76-53 win over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Raiders are 7-6 on their home court. Wright State ranks third in the Horizon with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Amaya Staton averaging 3.8.

The Colonials are 9-10 against conference opponents. Robert Morris leads the Horizon with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Danielle Vuletich averaging 2.0.

Wright State scores 63.8 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 61.8 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris’ 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

The Raiders and Colonials square off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Staton is scoring 11.5 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Raiders. Claire Henson is averaging 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games.

Givon averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc. Mya Murray is averaging 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

