Gilvin leads Western Kentucky against Louisiana Tech after 23-point showing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (18-7, 9-4 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-12, 6-8 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits Louisiana Tech after Josie Gilvin scored 23 points in Western Kentucky’s 57-45 win against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Lady Techsters have gone 12-2 in home games. Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hilltoppers are 9-4 in conference games. Western Kentucky is fifth in the CUSA giving up 62.9 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jianna Morris averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Paris Bradley is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Alexis Mead is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Gilvin is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

