Gilvin leads Western Kentucky against Jacksonville State after 28-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-12, 3-7 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-6, 7-3 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky faces Jacksonville State after Josie Gilvin scored 28 points in Western Kentucky’s 78-57 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Hilltoppers are 9-2 on their home court. Western Kentucky ranks fourth in the CUSA with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Acacia Hayes averaging 10.0.

The Gamecocks are 3-7 in conference play. Jacksonville State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Western Kentucky scores 73.0 points, 13.6 more per game than the 59.4 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Western Kentucky has given up to its opponents (41.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mead is averaging 13.2 points, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Hilltoppers. Destiny Salary is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Bre’anna Rhodes is shooting 42.9% and averaging 9.1 points for the Gamecocks. Clara Gonzalez Planella is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 55.1 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

